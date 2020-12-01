Cleveland Indians pitcher Cam Hill was hospitalized on Monday due to injuries he sustained in a car accident. It turns out the 26-year-old needed surgery on his throwing wrist.

There aren’t any details out yet on the crash and how it happened. However, the right-hander did provide an update on his status on Instagram.

“Had a car accident yesterday, very blessed to only bang up my wrist,” Hill wrote on Instagram. “Surgery went really well, most importantly the others involved in the accident were all okay. Looking forward to challenge of getting back & ready for the beginning of the 2021 season.”

Hill also included photos of the damage his car suffered in the accident on Monday. The fact that he managed to walk away from the crash without any major injuries is shocking.

Check it out:

The front of his car was completely smashed in. Thankfully the only injury he suffered was the one to his wrist, albeit we’re not sure how long it’ll keep him out of action.

Last season, Hill owned a 2-0 record in 34 innings worth of work. He struck out 34 batters and finished his first year in the pros with a 4.91 ERA.

Hopefully we’ll see Hill on the mound by the start of the 2021 season.