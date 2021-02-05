Cardinals, Angels Agree To Trade Involving OF Dexter Fowler

Dexter Fowler is on the move. The veteran outfielder was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Los Angeles Angels tonight.

Los Angeles acquired Fowler and cash from St. Louis in exchange for an undisclosed return. The move reunites the 34-year-old outfielder with Joe Maddon, who was his manager with the Chicago Cubs in 2015 and 2016.

As for the Cardinals, this deal could be setting up another move. The team already added All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado in a blockbuster trade with the Colorado Rockies earlier this week.

At the very least, it clears roster space so St. Louis can be more flexible.

OFFICIAL: The #Angels have acquired OF Dexter Fowler and cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals. Welcome to the Halos, @DexterFowler! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BdcYTW8a0N — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 5, 2021

Fowler spent the last four seasons with the Cardinals. In 389 games, he slashed .233/.334/408 and hit 49 home runs while scoring 191 runs and driving in 177.

Fowler can play multiple outfield positions, though he only spent time in right field in 2020. He’ll provide depth in the outfield for LA, which will likely trot out a starting outfield of Justin Upton, Mike Trout and highly-touted prospect Jo Adell to begin the season.