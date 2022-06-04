Look: MLB Manager Ejected After Epic Tirade, iPad Toss

ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 2: A general view of Busch Stadium during the eighth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox on May 2, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

For the first time in his career, St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was ejected. He certainly got his money's worth before heading into the clubhouse.

During the bottom of the seventh inning, Marmol lost his composure because he was frustrated with the home plate umpire's strike zone. Earlier in the game, Tommy Edman was rung up on a very questionable call.

Not only did Marmol toss his iPad from the dugout, he got in the umpire's face to let him know how he disagreed with his recent strike three call.

Marmol then proceeded to create his own strike zone and tell the umpire that he should actually be tossed from the game instead.

Baseball fans certainly got a kick out of Marmol's antics.

The Cardinals ultimately lost 6-1 to the Chicago Cubs this Saturday.

Overall, the Cardinals are 30-23 in Marmol's first year as the club's manager.