Cardinals Name The 6 Players Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

The St. Louis Cardinals have disclosed the six players on their roster who have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Louis has not played since last Wednesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. Thirteen members of the franchise have contracted the virus, including six players.

Those six Cardinals are veteran catcher Yadier Molina, infielders Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo and pitchers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley. All six players granted the team permission to release their names, and Molina and DeJong were even quoted in the team’s statement.

“I am saddened to have tested positive for COVID-19, even after adhering to safety guidelines that were put in place,” Molina said. Both he and DeJong asked for privacy and promised to rejoin the team as soon as possible.

Cardinals reveal the six players that tested positive for COVID-19, including Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong. pic.twitter.com/LfYMpaorAy — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 4, 2020

The Cardinals’ weekend series at the Milwaukee Brewers was called off due to the outbreak, and St. Louis’ four-game series with the Detroit Tigers was also postponed.

As of now, MLB is still planning on having the Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs at home this weekend.

St. Louis is 2-3 on the 2020 season, having beaten the Pittsburgh Pirates two out of three times before dropping two games against the Minnesota Twins.