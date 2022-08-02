Cardinals Reportedly Finalizing Trade For Veteran Pitcher

MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 29: St. Louis Cardinals Second base Kolten Wong (16) hat and glove sit on the dugout step during a MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers on March 29th, 2019 at the Miller Park in Milwaukee, WI. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals solidified their rotation by trading with a division foe Monday night.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cardinals have acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After allowing 50 runs (45 earned) in 63 innings last season, Quintana has revitalized his career on a one-year, $2 million deal with the Pirates. The 33-year-old southpaw leaves Pittsburgh with a 3.50 ERA in 20 starts.

Veterans Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas have carried the Cardinals' rotation, but they needed more depth for the stretch run. Quintana will replace fellow lefty Steven Matz, who suffered a knee injury in his first start back from a shoulder ailment that sidelined him for two months.

Quintana gives the Red Birds an upgrade for the final two months of a heated two-team NL Central race. The Cardinals entered Monday trailing the Milwaukee Brewers by three games for first place. They're one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL's last wild-card spot.

The Cardinals may not be done. They're reportedly one of three finalists still pursuing Washington Nationals star Juan Soto before Tuesday's trade deadline. If they don't land the premier outfielder, they could pivot to a cheaper hitter and potentially seek more pitching reinforcements.