Cardinals Reportedly Making Major Coaching Staff Changes

ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 2: A general view of Busch Stadium during the eighth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox on May 2, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals' coaching staff will look very different, that's for sure.

Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins hired Skip Schumaker as their manager. He spent the 2022 season as a bench coach for the Cardinals.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert will not return to St. Louis for the 2023 season. This will end his four-year run with the club.

Pitching coach Mike Maddux, meanwhile, has stepped down. The veteran coach has been with the Cardinals since 2018.

As for bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd, he'll be reassigned as a special assistant within the organization.

To sum everything up, the Cardinals will be in the market for a new bench coach, bullpen coach, hitting coach and pitching coach. These are significant moves for a franchise that just won the NL Central.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol will be working with a lot of new faces next season.