Cardinals Star Jack Flaherty Reacts To MLB Games Being Played

Emotions are running high in the sports world, there’s no doubt about it. And yet, the MLB has zero league-wide plans to postpone any of the games on the schedule for this Thursday.

The NBA has postponed all of its playoff games that were scheduled for today. Even the NHL has postponed its Stanley Cup Playoff games after playing a full state on Wednesday night.

Since some of the MLB will continue to play this afternoon, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty felt the need to express his true feelings about the league on social media.

Flaherty tweeted the following message earlier today: “We are the only sport playing today, let that sink in.” He deleted the post shortly after putting it up on Twitter, but his tone hasn’t changed.

“By the NBA not playing, we literally had to listen,” Flaherty told reporters. “You had to listen.”

Flaherty also added that he plans on helping out the St. Louis community, saying “I’m sick of talking. I just want to find things I can do, and things that we can do as a community.”

It sounds like Flaherty would like the MLB to take a step back just like other professional sports leagues at this time. Nonetheless, the Cardinals are already on the diamond competing against the Pirates.

However, multiple MLB teams are reportedly deciding to not play.

The Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics game tonight is going to be postponed, sources tell ESPN. Additionally, @JSalisburyNBCS is reporting the Phillies and Nationals will not play tonight. And the Red Sox will be having a meeting to determine whether they're playing Toronto. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 27, 2020

On Wednesday, the Brewers-Reds and Mariners-Padres games were postponed because of the most-recent police shooting. Some fans thought it would lead to the MLB temporarily shutting down its operations as a whole, but clearly that isn’t happening.