Former 4-Time MLB All-Star Reportedly Arrested In Texas

Former MLB outfielder Carl Crawford, who made it to the All-Star Game four times with the Tampa Bay Rays, has been arrested.

TMZ reported that Crawford was arrested in Texas on charges of domestic violence. Per the report, jail records showed that he was taken in for what amounts to an allegation of choking.

Crawford reportedly turned himself in to the authorities on Thursday. As of writing, he is still in custody being held on a $10,000 bond.

The arrest comes just over two weeks after another incident, in which a woman and a child died in Crawford’s swimming pool at his Houston home. The two drowned after the child fell into the pool and the woman tried to save him.

MLB's Carl Crawford Arrested In Texas For Domestic Violence https://t.co/DOry12TPWb — TMZ (@TMZ) June 4, 2020

As a player, Crawford became a star with the Rays from 2002 through 2010. On top of his four All-Star selections, he earned Gold Glove and Silver Slugger honors. He led the American League in stolen bases and triples four times.

Crawford also set multiple team records for single season triples, stolen bases and runs while he was in Tampa Bay.

After his success with the Rays, he signed a seven-year, $142-million contract with the Boston Red Sox following the 2010 season. But injuries resulted in him playing less than two years in Boston.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, but never returned to his Tampa Bay form.

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.