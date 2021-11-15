Carlos Correa Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros.

Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over.

The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive a number of offers. Word on the street is the Detroit Tigers are the favorite to land the talented shortstop.

The Astros, meanwhile, weren’t willing to pay top dollar and are going to lose one of their star players as a result.

This isn’t a surprising decision by Carlos Correa.

The Houston Astros were never going to offer Correa a massive contract. And, on the flip side, Correa was never going to sign a low-ball offer.

Here’s what Correa had to say about the Astros’ decision back in October.

“It was like, ’Take it or leave it; this is what we’ve got.’ And now my value has gone up,” Correa explained, via MLB Trade Rumors. ” If they didn’t want to meet my price in spring training, now that I led the league in [Baseball Reference] WAR at 7.2 and I’m in the playoffs helping the team, I don’t know if they’ll meet my price now.”

The Astros have made their decision and will now pay the price by losing Carlos Correa.

Correa, meanwhile, will be one of the most sought-after free agents this winter.