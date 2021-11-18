Carlos Correa Reportedly Had A Notable Breakfast Meeting Today

Shortstop Carlos Correa is one of the hottest names on the MLB free agent market, and the 27-year-old is expected to secure a massive contract when all is said and done.

Several teams have already been linked to Correa, including the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers rarely spend big in free agency, but they’re reportedly expected to be aggressive this offseason.

Most importantly, they have a connection to Correa. A.J. Hinch, who managed Correa in Houston, is now the Tigers’ manager.

On Thursday, a photo of Correa and Hinch having breakfast in Houston began circulating on Twitter.

Carlos Correa and AJ Hinch were spotted together today in Houston pic.twitter.com/Kn3kvuF6Cr — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 18, 2021

Now, thanks to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, we have more details on the meeting. Apparently, the conversation between the two-time All-Star and his former boss went so well, the pair stayed until lunch.

However, Passan cautioned folks from reading too much into the gettogether.

Yes, free agent shortstop Carlos Correa and Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch had breakfast today. Yes, the conversation was so good they stayed until lunch. Yes, the Tigers badly need a shortstop. No, it does not mean Correa is close to signing with Detroit. Lots of offseason. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 18, 2021

Correa is coming off a 2021 season in which he slashed .279/.366/.485 and blasted 26 home runs in 148 games. For his work, the former No. 1 overall draft pick earned his second All-Star Game selection and first Gold Glove citation.