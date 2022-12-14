Carlos Correa Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision
The next big domino in MLB free agency has reportedly fallen.
Late Tuesday night, ESPN insider Jeff Passan reported that free agent shortstop Carlos Correa has agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Correa's contract is a large one: 13 years, $350 million, making him the highest-paid shortstop in league history. That title previously belonged to Francisco Lindor, who signed a $341 million deal after being traded to the New York Mets before the 2021 season.
Passan wrote that the pact also contains a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs.
The Giants have been trying to land a high-profile, big money position player ever since free agency opened. They finished second in the running for Aaron Judge, and now have secured Correa.
Correa, 28, turned down a five-year, $160 million contract from the Houston Astros in 2021 and signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Twins last offseason. He made $35.1 million in one season in Minnesota before opting out of the final two years of the deal to reenter free agency.
Needless to say, it was a decision that paid off handsomely.