Carlos Correa Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 03: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after making a catch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 03, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

The next big domino in MLB free agency has reportedly fallen.

Late Tuesday night, ESPN insider Jeff Passan reported that free agent shortstop Carlos Correa has agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants.

Correa's contract is a large one: 13 years, $350 million, making him the highest-paid shortstop in league history. That title previously belonged to Francisco Lindor, who signed a $341 million deal after being traded to the New York Mets before the 2021 season.

Passan wrote that the pact also contains a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs.

The Giants have been trying to land a high-profile, big money position player ever since free agency opened. They finished second in the running for Aaron Judge, and now have secured Correa.

Correa, 28, turned down a five-year, $160 million contract from the Houston Astros in 2021 and signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Twins last offseason. He made $35.1 million in one season in Minnesota before opting out of the final two years of the deal to reenter free agency.

Needless to say, it was a decision that paid off handsomely.