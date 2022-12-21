Carlos Correa Reportedly Makes Stunning New MLB Free Agency Choice

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 05: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In a stunning change of plans, Carlos Correa is reportedly heading to the Big Apple instead of the Bay Area.

In the middle of the night, Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract to join the New York Mets, according to New York Post baseball insider Jon Heyman.

The news comes after the San Francisco Giants, who had reached a 13-year, $350 million agreement with Correa last week, canceled a Tuesday press conference to introduce the All-Star shortstop because of a "medical concern" that popped up during the 28-year-old's physical with the team.

Now, instead of playing shortstop in San Francisco and being the big prize of the Giants' free agent class, Correa will be manning third base in Queens after becoming part of the Mets' offseason signing bonanza.

New York has re-signed outfielder Brandon Nimmo (eight years, $162 million), closer Edwin Diaz (five years, $102 million) and reliever Adam Ottavino (two years, $14.5 million) while adding Correa, AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander (two years, $86 million), Japanese free agent hurler Kodai Senga (five years, $75 million) and veteran pitchers Jose Quintana (two years, $26 million) and David Robertson (one year, $10 million).

The Mets might not be done either. Steve Cohen is committed to spending as much as possible to bring a title to Citi Field.