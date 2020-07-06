MLB Star Asks Wife To Stay Away From Salons During Season

A Major League Baseball star has asked his wife to stay out of salons during the 2020 regular season, which is set to begin later this month.

Carlos Correa told reporters that he’s asked his wife, former Miss Texas Daniella Correa Rodriguez, to stay away from the beauty salon.

“When I talk to my wife, she knows,” Correa said on Sunday. “No getting your nails done. No getting your hair done right now. So we’re going to be home. We’re going to focus on the baseball season and once everything is done, then you can go to get your nails done and do everything else.”

Daniella was the 2013 Miss Texas Teen and the 2016 Miss Texas. She and Carlos got married in the Dominican Republic in December.

“We know what it takes to make the season possible,” Correa told reporters. “What we’re doing is we come to work out and we go back to our houses. I think that’s the key … I think if we can keep it simple. Simple as come get your work in and go back home, get some rest, I think we’ll be able to be fine and be able to carry on with the season.”

But some teams, including the Astros, are already having problems. Multiple teams had to cancel today’s workout after not receiving their test results in time.

Sources: The Astros canceled their workout today. They are still awaiting their results from Friday’s COVID-19 tests. — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) July 6, 2020

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is scheduled to begin on July 23.