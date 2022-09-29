Carlos Correa's Comment On His Free Agency Is Going Viral

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 03: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after making a catch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 03, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Carlos Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins last offseason with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.

At the time, it seemed obvious that Correa structured his deal that way so he would be able to reenter free agency in the winter of 2023. He's expected to opt out when the season is over.

As the regular season draws to a close, Correa was asked if he would consider returning to the Twins next year, and his answer was an all-timer.

"When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store, when I buy something, I get it. I don't ask how much it costs, and I buy it," Correa said, via Dan Hayes of The Athletic. "If you really want something, you just go get it. I'm the product here. If they want my product, they've just got to come get it."

That's spoken like a man who is seeking a massive payday on the open market. It seems unlikely that the Twins would give it to him, though it was a bit of a shock they even signed him in the first place.

Correa is one of several premier shortstop options who could be available in free agency this winter, along with Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson.

In 130 games so far this season with the Twins, the 28-year-old is slashing .287/.363/.485 with 21 home runs, 61 RBI and 68 runs scored.