A three-time MLB All-Star outfielder was officially released ahead of the 2020 regular season, which is set to begin next month.

Carlos Gonzalez, a three-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner, has officially been released by the Seattle Mariners, according to multiple reports.

The former Colorado Rockies star signed with Seattle in February, but it didn’t appear likely that he would make the team.

Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com first reported the news on Sunday afternoon. It’s since been confirmed.

“Carlos Gonzalez and Wei-Yin Chen were released from their minor league contracts in the last few days,” she reports.

MLB insider Jon Heyman has confirmed the news. It was reported earlier this month that Gonzalez was going to be released, but apparently it didn’t happen officially until now.

“Carlos Gonzalez has now been released by the Mariners. Had been expected to be released with the batch of minor leaguers weeks ago,” he reports.

Gonzalez, a two-time Silver Slugger winner and the National League’s batting champion in 2010, could latch on with another team.

Both the NL and the AL will have a full-time designated hitter during the 60-game season. Gonzalez’s proven success as a hitter could make him an ideal signing for a team looking to add to its DH depth.

Major League Baseball has finalized plans for the 2020 season. Games are reportedly set to begin on July 23.