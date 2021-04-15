There had been 23 perfect games thrown in the history of Major League Baseball. For a while on Wednesday night, it looked like that number would grow to 24.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon was two outs away from throwing a perfect game against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, Rodon hit the second batter of the top of the ninth inning with a breaking ball, blowing his perfect game.

Rodon was able to settle down and get the next two hitters, though, securing a pretty incredible no-hit performance.

The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher led the White Sox to an 8-0 win over the Indians with his no-hit game on Wednesday night.

The ninth inning was full of some pretty epic moments. The perfect game was kept alive by an insanely close play at first base.

The next batter got hit by a pitch, ending the perfect game bid.

Perez gets hit off the top of the foot and the perfect game is over. No-hitter still in tact. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 15, 2021

Rodon was able to calm his emotions, though, as he retired the next two hitters to throw a no-hitter.

The White Sox improved to 6-6 on the season with the win over the Indians, but that’s obviously not the storyline tonight.

Congrats to Carlos Rodon on an epic no-hitter.