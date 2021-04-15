There had been 23 perfect games thrown in the history of Major League Baseball. For a while on Wednesday night, it looked like that number would grow to 24.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon was two outs away from throwing a perfect game against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, Rodon hit the second batter of the top of the ninth inning with a breaking ball, blowing his perfect game.
Rodon was able to settle down and get the next two hitters, though, securing a pretty incredible no-hit performance.
The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher led the White Sox to an 8-0 win over the Indians with his no-hit game on Wednesday night.
A NO-HITTER ON THE SOUTH SIDE BY @Carlos_Rodon55!#MakeItMajor pic.twitter.com/Hfy2Yn04W4
— MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2021
The ninth inning was full of some pretty epic moments. The perfect game was kept alive by an insanely close play at first base.
WHAT A PLAY. pic.twitter.com/BwI7Rdpg6L
— MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2021
The next batter got hit by a pitch, ending the perfect game bid.
Perez gets hit off the top of the foot and the perfect game is over. No-hitter still in tact.
— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 15, 2021
Rodon was able to calm his emotions, though, as he retired the next two hitters to throw a no-hitter.
The White Sox improved to 6-6 on the season with the win over the Indians, but that’s obviously not the storyline tonight.
Congrats to Carlos Rodon on an epic no-hitter.