Carmelo Anthony Says 6 Teams Need To Change Their Names

Carmelo Anthony wearing a red beanie.ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 24: NBA free agent Carmelo Anthony watches play from the sidelines between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 24, 2018 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Longtime NBA star Carmelo Anthony believes the Washington Redskins are not the only professional sports team in need of a name change.

Last week, the Washington Redskins announced the franchise was reviewing its name. Calls for a change have grown louder in recent weeks.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community is proud to represent on and off the field,” owner Daniel Snyder said.

Several prominent sponsors have called for the Redskins to change their name. Multiple minority owners reportedly want to see it happen, too.

The Redskins aren’t the only professional team drawing scrutiny, though. Anthony, a DMV native, believes there are six teams in need of a change:

  • Washington Redskins
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Atlanta Braves
  • Cleveland Indians
  • Chicago BlackHawks
  • Golden State Warriors

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona recently said that it’s time for a change.

“I’ve been thinking about it and been thinking about it before we put out that statement,” Francona said, via ESPN. “I know in the past, when I’ve been asked about, whether it’s our name or the Chief Wahoo, I think I would usually answer and say I know that we’re never trying to be disrespectful.

“And I still feel that way. But I don’t think that’s a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.”

It will be interesting to see how many changes happen.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.