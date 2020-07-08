Longtime NBA star Carmelo Anthony believes the Washington Redskins are not the only professional sports team in need of a name change.

Last week, the Washington Redskins announced the franchise was reviewing its name. Calls for a change have grown louder in recent weeks.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community is proud to represent on and off the field,” owner Daniel Snyder said.

Several prominent sponsors have called for the Redskins to change their name. Multiple minority owners reportedly want to see it happen, too.

The Redskins aren’t the only professional team drawing scrutiny, though. Anthony, a DMV native, believes there are six teams in need of a change:

Washington Redskins

Kansas City Chiefs

Atlanta Braves

Cleveland Indians

Chicago BlackHawks

Golden State Warriors

We are not equal until all our communities are equal. In support of our Native American communities, the use of Native mascot names needs to end. @Redskins @NFL #TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/3ZSmNhCZFa — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) July 8, 2020

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona recently said that it’s time for a change.

“I’ve been thinking about it and been thinking about it before we put out that statement,” Francona said, via ESPN. “I know in the past, when I’ve been asked about, whether it’s our name or the Chief Wahoo, I think I would usually answer and say I know that we’re never trying to be disrespectful.

“And I still feel that way. But I don’t think that’s a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.”

It will be interesting to see how many changes happen.