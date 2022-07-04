Cause Of Death Announced For MLB Coach's 17-Year-Old Daughter

DETROIT, MI - JULY 16: A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat and glove sitting on the dugout steps during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 16, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Blue Jays 6-5. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Over the weekend the Toronto Blue Jays announced that first-base coach Mark Budzinski would be stepping away from the team to grieve the loss of his 17-year-old daughter Julia.

On Sunday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch revealed that cause of death for the Glen Allen High School student. Per the report, Julia lost her life in a boating accident, though the full details of the accident remain unclear.

“It’s with a heavy heart to announce that the GAHS family is dealing with the (loss) of life of a student — Julia Budzinski,” Glen Allen principal Reginald Davenport tweeted.

Julia Budzinski was a multi-sport athlete for the school, playing for their varsity soccer and varsity volleyball programs. She was also a junior varsity basketball player and a member of the Richmond Kickers' travel soccer program.

The 17-year-old was also the vice president of the Glen Allen National Honor Society, as well as a volunteer for people with disabilities.

Mark Budzinski has been the first-base coach of the Blue Jays for several years now. At the time of his daughter's passing, the organization extended its condolences to him and his family.

“The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said.

“I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts.”

Our hearts go out to the Budzinski family during this difficult time.