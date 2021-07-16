The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night.

The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement.

“The Atlanta Braves tonight acquired OF Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for 1B Bryce Hall,” Atlanta announced on Twitter. “Pederson, 29, batted .230 (59-for-256) with 11 home runs and a .718 OPS in 73 games for the Cubs this season. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound native of Palo Alto, Calif., signed a one-year contract with the Cubs in the offseason after winning a World Series title with Los Angeles in 2020.”

Hall, meanwhile, is a promising prospect (No. 12 prospect in the Braves’ farm system, per MLB.com). The Cubs are hoping he can develop into a quality first baseman for them in years to come. Pederson, meanwhile, is on his way to Atlanta.

The #Cubs today acquired minor league 1B Bryce Ball from the Braves for OF Joc Pederson. pic.twitter.com/cy3W5dqWXn — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 16, 2021

The Braves appear to be excited about their latest acquisition. Though Joc Pederson’s numbers are down this year, he’s still capable of being a high-impact player.

When the Chicago Cubs signed Joc Pederson ahead of the 2021 season, they were hoping he’d play like he did in 2019 (.249 with 36 homers and 74 RBI). He wasn’t as impactful with the Cubs, though. In 73 games this season, Pederson is batting .230 with 11 home runs and 39 RBI.

Pederson will likely fill in in the outfield for the Braves for the rest of the season. Ronald Acuna Jr. is out for the rest of the season after going down with a year-ending injury earlier this month.