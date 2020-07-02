Cubs Pitcher Undergoes Surgery After Cutting Thumb While Washing Dishes

Major League Baseball is set to return later this month. Chicago Cubs pitcher José Quintana is going to be behind the eight ball on getting ready for the late start to the 60-game season, after suffering an injury while washing dishes.

Quintana, a 31-year old left-handed pitcher, cut himself while doing the chore at his Miami home last Saturday. Today, he underwent surgery in Chicago to repair nerve damage in his left thumb. As teams prepare to report for this summer edition of spring training, he is out for an undetermined amount of time.

According to the Associated Press report on the injury, the Cubs hope that Quintana can begin to throw in about two weeks. From there, the team will try and gauge his status. The MLB season, which was postponed before Opening Day back in mid-March amid nationwide health concerns, is set to finally start on July 23-24.

After a contentious showdown between team owners and the MLB Players Association, the two sides agreed to play a 60-game season. Teams will play their division foes, as well as some interleague games against the opposite division of the same region. For the Cubs, that means a schedule comprised of NL and AL Central foes.

After five-and-a-half seasons with the Chicago White Sox to start his career, José Quintana was traded to the Cubs ahead of the 2017 Trade Deadline. The year before, he made his only All-Star Game appearance as a member of the White Sox.

Last season, he posted a 13-9 record, with a career-high 4.68 ERA for the Chicago Cubs. Hopefully he is able to make a comeback from this freak accident and put in a solid, if abbreviated, 2020 season.

