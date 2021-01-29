Chicago Cubs Sign Former Dodgers Star To One-Year Deal

After getting swept in the NLWS in 2020, the Chicago Cubs are adding an extra bat to their lineup with some strong credentials.

According to Ken Rosenthal via ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Cubs are signing former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson. Per the report, it is a one-year deal worth $7 million.

Pederson is coming off a World Series win with the Dodgers and a postseason where he had 13 hits, two home runs and eight RBIs in 34 at bats. He made his first and only All-Star game appearance in 2015.

Passan noted that Pederson could be a good fit for the Cubs due to his reputation for being great against right-handed pitchers. If he does that and gets hits off of lefties, he speculates that Pederson could command “much more” in 2022.

In seven MLB seasons, Joc Pederson has 496 hits, 130 home runs, 345 runs and 303 RBIs. His career batting average is .230 with a .336 on-base percentage.

Pederson’s best seasons were in 2015 and 2019 though.

In 2015, he recorded 101 hits and 26 home runs, earning his first All-Star appearance and finishing sixth in Rookie of the Year voting.

He would surpass those marks in 2019, with 112 hits, 36 home runs, 74 runs batted and a .249 batting average. All of those were career-highs.

Now Joc Pederson has a new team, one that may force him to cross paths with LA in the postseason.

