Chicago White Sox Star Fires Back At Josh Donaldson

Tensions are high between the White Sox and Yankees following yesterday's incident involving Tim Anderson and Josh Donaldson.

Anderson and Donaldson had a brief altercation in Chicago last week, and things came to a head again on Saturday when the White Sox shortstop and Yankees third baseman exchanged words. After the game, Anderson and Chicago manager Tony LaRussa said Donaldson made a racist comment when he referred to Anderson as "Jackie," as in Jackie Robinson.

Donaldson admitted to calling Anderson "Jackie" but tried to explain away the remark by saying he was referring to a 2019 Sports Illustrated profile in which Anderson referred to himself as a modern-era Jackie Robinson. The veteran infielder also claimed he had said it to Anderson before and thought it was a joke between the two.

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks stood up for his teammate today, saying he didn't buy Donaldson's explanation.

"Usually you have inside jokes with people you get along with -- not people who don't get along at all," Hendriks said, via Andy McCullough of The Athletic. "So that statement right there was complete bull---t."

Interestingly, Donaldson and Hendriks were teammates in Toronto in 2015, and there's no love lost between the two.

"Playing with Donaldson," Hendriks said in 2021, "I am not a Donaldson fan. On the field, one of the greatest. You want him on the team behind you. But I saw behind the curtain too much, and I'm not a fan."

The White Sox and Yankees have a double-header in the Bronx today. Donaldson is in the New York lineup for Game 1 while Anderson is starting the afternoon on the bench.