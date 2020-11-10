The Spun

Tony LaRussa waves at the crowd before throwing out first pitch in a Chicago White Sox jersey.CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 30: Former Chicago White Sox manager Tony Larussa throws out the first pitch before the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers game at U.S. Cellular Field on August 30, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox have found themselves in more hot water regarding their new manager Tony La Russa.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, La Russa was arrested in February on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was then charged with DUI just a day before the team hired him on Oct. 29.

The White Sox claimed that they knew of the arrest before hiring La Russa, according to ESPN.

Chicago already faced intense pushback after bringing on the 76-year-old to manage the ballclub. Critics cited his disgust for analytics and his disdain for the sport’s growing youth movement.

But the latest news is an even more troubling indictment of the White Sox new manager.

ESPN reached out to La Russa for comment on Monday night. Apparently, the 76-year-old picked up the phone, said, “I have nothing to say,” and hung up.

According to Passan, a White Sox spokesman said the organization was aware of the incident.

“Because this is an active case,” the spokesman said, “we cannot comment further at this time.”

The former Cardinals manager was previously arrested for charged with DUI in 2007 after he fell asleep at a traffic light in Florida. The most recent arrest was in Arizona.

The news shocked MLB on Monday night. Obviously, and rightfully so, the sports media world is unhappy. Take a look:

Amidst all of the other concerns about La Russa, Monday’s news is especially troubling.

La Russa previously served as the White Sox manager from 1979 to 1986. He’s perhaps most well-known for leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2011 World Series Championship.

But now, questions will persist about whether or not he should take over Chicago’s south-side baseball team in 2020.

Stay tuned for more on the developing story.


