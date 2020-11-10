The Chicago White Sox have found themselves in more hot water regarding their new manager Tony La Russa.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, La Russa was arrested in February on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was then charged with DUI just a day before the team hired him on Oct. 29.

The White Sox claimed that they knew of the arrest before hiring La Russa, according to ESPN.

Chicago already faced intense pushback after bringing on the 76-year-old to manage the ballclub. Critics cited his disgust for analytics and his disdain for the sport’s growing youth movement.

But the latest news is an even more troubling indictment of the White Sox new manager.

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in February and charged with DUI a day before the team hired him, according to court records obtained by ESPN. News with @pinepaula and @MoynihanCharles: https://t.co/C1lHlik4Zl — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 10, 2020

ESPN reached out to La Russa for comment on Monday night. Apparently, the 76-year-old picked up the phone, said, “I have nothing to say,” and hung up.

According to Passan, a White Sox spokesman said the organization was aware of the incident.

“Because this is an active case,” the spokesman said, “we cannot comment further at this time.”

The former Cardinals manager was previously arrested for charged with DUI in 2007 after he fell asleep at a traffic light in Florida. The most recent arrest was in Arizona.

The news shocked MLB on Monday night. Obviously, and rightfully so, the sports media world is unhappy. Take a look:

Jerry Reinsdorf going over his GM's head to hire Tony La Russa at this specific point in White Sox history is the single most unforgivable move a Chicago sports team has made this millennium https://t.co/6vBJbtrLQs — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) November 10, 2020

Really solid kicker on this ESPN story about Tony La Russa getting charged with DUI the day before he was hired last month: https://t.co/vz6hrGB3vO pic.twitter.com/oLoQCC10TW — Kevin Draper (@kevinmdraper) November 10, 2020

Tony La Russa shouldn't have been hired but Jerry Reinsdorf obviously didn't care. La Russa should face a hefty suspension for multiple DUIs. Latest embarrassment for MLB which is pretty much a daily occurrence at this point — Mike Mazzeo (@MazzNYC) November 10, 2020

The White Sox almost certainly included language in Tony La Russa’s employment contract that would allow a “for cause” firing in the event of conduct that violates the law. It would likely relieve the team of obligation to pay him. Whether team fires him over a DUI is less clear. https://t.co/VsheFVXOD4 — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) November 10, 2020

So, to be clear, Tony La Russa was already a questionable hire based on age, aversion to fun, and not having managed a game in almost a decade. Despite that, *and* a DUI charge, the White Sox still thought "this is who we want managing our team." pic.twitter.com/jprU5aZVIO — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) November 10, 2020

Amidst all of the other concerns about La Russa, Monday’s news is especially troubling.

La Russa previously served as the White Sox manager from 1979 to 1986. He’s perhaps most well-known for leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2011 World Series Championship.

But now, questions will persist about whether or not he should take over Chicago’s south-side baseball team in 2020.

Stay tuned for more on the developing story.