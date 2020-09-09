Chilling Photo Of Oakland A’s Ballpark Is Going Viral Today

The Oakland A’s are scheduled to take on the Houston Astros at the Oakland Coliseum today. But photos of the ballpark from earlier today paint an eerie picture of current events in Northern California.

Earlier today, A’s president Dave Kaval posted an image of what the ballpark looked like early in the morning. The sky was completely orange and choked with smoke as a result of raging fires throughout the state.

Orange and red skies have become a common occurrence throughout the West Coast due to the fires. Huge swaths of forest and homes have been reduced to ash in the process. A number of communities have been forced to evacuate to get out of the fire’s way.

Oakland hasn’t been forced to evacuate as of writing. So it doesn’t look like Major League Baseball will need to cancel the game.

But we’ve seen sports affected due to fires on the West Coast before, and pretty recently too.

Major League Baseball has been through a lot in the past few months. Between their handling of returning to play during the pandemic, the ongoing protests against racial injustice, and the fires, the league is going through more now than in most of the last decade combined.

We can only hope that the fires stay away from the more densely populated areas and get put out as soon as possible.