Legendary MLB Player Has Blunt Message For Scott Boras

Longtime MLB agent Scott Boras has never been afraid to stir the pot, but his recent comments about the Atlanta Braves winning the 2021 World Series have drawn the ire of a former franchise legend.

Speaking to a group of reporters at the MLB general manager meetings last week, the 69-year-old Boras pointed out that the Braves were able to turn their season around by nabbing a handful of players at the trade deadline. He explained that he felt Atlanta was able to benefit as a result of other teams choosing to tank.

“We have seen the championship in 60 days,” Boras said last week, per FOX Sports. “The rules allow them to be a less-than-.500 team at Aug. 1 and add four players, five players from teams that no longer wanted to compete, and for very little cost change the entirety of their team and season. “And we saw this unfold to the detriment of teams that create at vast expense, planning and intellect and won over 100 games. In doing all this, we have now created an understanding that a fan would not know who the true team is until, frankly, the trading deadline. “The Atlanta Braves are the Atlanta Braves because tanking teams said, ‘I want to get to the bottom to get those draft picks.”

Boras was referring to the acquisitions of Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler, all of whom landed on the Braves from other teams before the trade deadline and played crucial roles in the playoffs. However, not everyone agreed with the implications of the agent’s comments.

Former Braves third-baseman Chipper Jones blasted Boras for his remarks, questioning why he felt the need to criticize Atlanta for trying to improve and win a World Series.

“Been thinking about Scott Boras’ comments on the Braves. Maybe CA should institute a muzzle mandate so stupid s— doesn’t fly out of his mouth as easily! The pest of the west and his comments about the Braves I find especially funny since he is the head of the zit that may cause certain teams to HAVE to sell off players,” Jones wrote in a series of tweets this weekend.

“Been done this way for years. His team (LAD) traded for/or signed 3 eventual/potential HOFers & didn’t get it done. But bc it paid off for the Braves, now it’s a problem? Dude, stay in your lane. No one cares what you think.”

Boras tried to walk back his original comments and claimed that reporters left out the beginning part of his remarks where he complimented the Braves on expertly navigating the league’s structure.

“Because they didn’t write what I said before I said any of that,” Boras said Thursday, per The Athletic. “I said, ‘Hey, the Atlanta Braves and what they did, what their general manager did, they’re operating within a system, and they did it efficiently. Very efficiently. That’s their jobs. They did a good job with that.”

Boras still doubled down on his opinions about MLB’s flawed economic system, which has been a theme of his comments over the last week.

Time will tell if he responds to Jones’ tweets in the coming days.