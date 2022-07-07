Chris Sale Had Odd Reaction To Learning His Actions Were Caught On Camera

Chris Sale was caught taking his frustrations on a minor league clubhouse following Wednesday's rehab outing.

On Thursday, a calmer Sale showed some contrition for his antics. However, courtesy of MLive's Chris Cotillo, he seemed to suggest it's more acceptable for baseball players to destroy property because they're not working a "normal" job.

“That’s their problem for videoing it. If you want me to act like a normal person, treat me like a normal person," Sale said. "This isn’t a normal atmosphere. If I was at Bank of America, that wouldn’t fly."

The Bank of America probably has security cameras set up. Also, not turning a room's property into a pile of debris seems like a reasonable request for a 33-year-old veteran.

Strange analogy aside, the Boston Red Sox southpaw accepted responsibility for his actions. He admitted to throwing "a 7-year-old temper tantrum" and said he bought a new TV for the Double-A affiliate.

"It’s not something I’m proud of," Sale said, "It’s not something I want to do. But stuff happens, man. You’ve got to get it out."

Per WBZ-TV's Dan Roche, Sale made it up to the Worcester Red Sox by spending $6,000 in food for players and staff. He also signed apparel for them for the team's WooSox Foundation.

According to Cotillo, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sale will pitch Tuesday. While it's not definite, there's a "good chance" he'll make that outing for Boston, which would mark his first MLB start of the season.