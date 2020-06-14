The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former NFL Draft QB Bust Wants To Become An MLB Pitcher

christian hackenberg warms up before an nfl gameFOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: Christian Hackenberg #5 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

One of the biggest quarterback busts in recent NFL Draft history is now looking to go pro in a different sport.

Christian Hackenberg was the 51st overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. The former five-star quarterback recruit played at Penn State for three seasons, starting as a true freshman, before leaving for the NFL.

The former Nittany Lions quarterback had little to no success in the NFL. He played for the Jets for two seasons before getting released. Hackenberg then spent time with the Raiders, Eagles and Bengals. He finished his NFL career without throwing a single pass in a regular season game.

Now, Hackenberg is apparently attempting to go pro in a different sport: baseball. The former Penn State star wants to become a pitcher.

“I’m sitting here at 25. I feel like I have a lot left in the tank,” Hackenberg told John Clark of NBC Philadelphia.

Hackenberg, who throws right handed, reportedly has a 90 MPH fastball. He’s working himself into shape, according to his agent, Noel LaMontagne.

“He isn’t rushing anything and is being smart about not putting his health in a bad situation,” LaMontagne told ESPN. “He’s young, has the work ethic, a ton of natural arm talent, plenty of athleticism and the focus it takes to put himself in a position to have a chance.”

Hackenberg played baseball at Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, Virginia. It’ll be fun to watch him progress, especially if he ends up getting an opportunity in the minor leagues.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.