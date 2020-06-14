Former NFL Draft QB Bust Wants To Become An MLB Pitcher

One of the biggest quarterback busts in recent NFL Draft history is now looking to go pro in a different sport.

Christian Hackenberg was the 51st overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. The former five-star quarterback recruit played at Penn State for three seasons, starting as a true freshman, before leaving for the NFL.

The former Nittany Lions quarterback had little to no success in the NFL. He played for the Jets for two seasons before getting released. Hackenberg then spent time with the Raiders, Eagles and Bengals. He finished his NFL career without throwing a single pass in a regular season game.

Now, Hackenberg is apparently attempting to go pro in a different sport: baseball. The former Penn State star wants to become a pitcher.

“I’m sitting here at 25. I feel like I have a lot left in the tank,” Hackenberg told John Clark of NBC Philadelphia.

Christian Hackenberg is now trying to become a pitcher “I’ve had my trials and tribulations with the NFL” “I’m sitting here at 25. I feel like I have a lot left in the tank”@rkuestnernbc10 with the story. See how fast @chackenberg1 can throw @NBCPhiladelphia 620pm pic.twitter.com/eVFBECPjEi — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 13, 2020

Hackenberg, who throws right handed, reportedly has a 90 MPH fastball. He’s working himself into shape, according to his agent, Noel LaMontagne.

“He isn’t rushing anything and is being smart about not putting his health in a bad situation,” LaMontagne told ESPN. “He’s young, has the work ethic, a ton of natural arm talent, plenty of athleticism and the focus it takes to put himself in a position to have a chance.”

Hackenberg played baseball at Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, Virginia. It’ll be fun to watch him progress, especially if he ends up getting an opportunity in the minor leagues.