Christian Yelich Has A Brutally Honest Response To Chris Russo

Major League Baseball players are ready to go when it comes to the 2020 season.

Dozens of the league’s most-notable players tweeted the same message in recent days. “Tell us when and where,” players like Cody Bellinger, Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Trea Turner tweeted in recent days.

The players and Major League Baseball are at odds over the 2020 season. An agreement has yet to be reached when it comes to the amount of games and pay scale. Major League Baseball players are fed up and are simply ready to play.

The sentiment didn’t seem to sit well with popular radio host Chris “Mad Dog Russo,” who tweeted that he doesn’t want to hear from players, especially ones who have underestimated their contract.

“I’m not interested in hearing from MLB players tweeting that they are ready to go, especially the ones that have under-performed their contracts!” he tweeted.

"I'm not interested in hearing from MLB players tweeting that they are ready to go, especially the ones that have under-performed their contracts!"

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich decided to clap back at the Sirius XM radio host.

“If the requirements for having an opinion requires success in ones field then you should probably take your own advice and (shut up),” he wrote.

"If the requirements for having an opinion requires success in ones field then you should probably take your own advice and (shut up),"

Yelich has certainly not underperformed his contract, so he can pretty much talk about whatever he wants when it comes to Major League Baseball.

Hopefully we’ll get to see him back in action soon.