Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham Announces Punishment For Slapping Player

It was reported on Friday that Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham confronted and slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson because of a dispute over a fantasy football league they were both in last year.

Less than 24 hours later, Pham was disciplined for his actions.

Pham revealed that he has been suspended three games for slapping Pederson.

According to Pham, some "disrespectful" comments were made by Pederson about his former team, the San Diego Padres, in their fantasy football league's group chat.

"I slapped Joc," Pham told reporters. "He said some s--t I don’t condone. I had to address it."

Pederson, meanwhile, claims this altercation was strictly about fantasy football.

“We were in fantasy league together. I put a player on the injured reserve when they were listed as out and then added another player," Pederson said on Friday night. "And then there was a text message in the group [chat] saying that I was cheating because I was stashing players on my bench. Then, I don't know, I looked up the rules and sent a screenshot of the rules saying that when a player is ruled out, you’re allowed to put them on the IR. That’s all I was doing."

Pederson continued: "It just so happened that he [Pham] had a player, Jeff Wilson, who was out. He had him on the IR. I said, ‘You literally have the same thing on your team, on your bench.’ And then, I guess, he was in two leagues. In one league he was on IR, in the other he wasn't. Maybe that was of confusion. But in the ESPN league we were in, he was listed as out. It feels very similar to what I did. And that was basically all of it. There’s not much more to it.”

This will certainly go down as one of the most bizarre altercations in MLB history.