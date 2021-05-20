Clayton Kershaw Shares Honest Admission On MLB No-Hitters

The pitching in Major League Baseball has been better than ever to start of the 2021 season. Through the first quarter of the campaign, six no-hitters have been thrown, with the latest coming from Corey Kluber on Wednesday night.

The Yankees ace blanked the Texas Rangers on the road, holding them hitless less than 24 hours after Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull no-hit the Seattle Mariners. The two starters joined a group of Joe Musgrove, Carlos Rondon, John Means and Wade Miley as the pitchers to go the distance without giving up a hit this season.

Seeing a no-hitter is one of the most impressive feats in baseball, but Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is among those wondering if there’s such thing as too many. Although fans have enjoyed the pitching performances this season, the three-time NL Cy Young hypothesized that if they kept happening, it might not be good for Major League Baseball.

“No-hitters are cool and I have all the respect in the world for Corey Kluber and [Madison Bumgarner] and all those guys that have thrown no-hitters,” Kershaw said on Wednesday night in a post-game press conference, per the Los Angeles Daily News. “But to have one happen every night … it’s probably not good for the game.

“Fans want to see some hits, I get that, and some action and not many people striking out,” Kershaw continued. “So I appreciate the attempt that MLB has tried to do but I think it seems like they missed the mark so far.”

Clayton Kershaw’s full quote on MLB’s recent run of no hitters and The State Of Offense: pic.twitter.com/tSSHYrzl2K — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 20, 2021

Kershaw threw a no-hitter of his own in 2014, but since then the game has evolved. Batters have focused more on hitting home runs, leading to an uptick in strikeouts and, as a result, less hits.

The MLB record for total no-hitters in a single season is seven, meaning that pitchers are just one away from reaching that mark in late May. If pitchers continue to dominate, the league office will need to consider making some serious changes to the rulebook to level the playing field for hitters.

