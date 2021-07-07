Dodgers Announce Injury Update For Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw became the latest member of the Los Angeles Dodgers to land on the injured list on Wednesday, marking just the latest big name within the organization to be sidelined.

According to an announcement from the Dodgers, Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation. Right-hander Mitch White was recalled in his place.

Kershaw, 33, just made his last start on Saturday against the Washington Nationals. However, he threw just 54 pitches and lasted only four innings, giving up three earned runs in the Dodgers 5-3 win.

Clearly something must’ve been up over the weekend, as Kershaw will now remain on the 10-day IL until after the All Star break. He was scheduled to make his usual start on Friday but will miss that and hope to get healthy for the latter part of the year.

Kershaw hasn’t had the sharpest 2021 campaign, at least compared to his usual standards. In 106.1 innings pitched, the Dodgers ace has posted a 3.39 ERA and 127 strikeouts, but missed out on an All Star nod for just the second time since 2011.

The news of Kershaw’s forearm inflammation is just the latest blow for the defending champs, who have had to deal with a multitude of injuries during the 2021 season. Over 20 Dodgers players have spent time on the injured list at some point during the year, according to True Blue LA. Notable contributors to the championship winning team such as Dustin May, Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger have spent some of the longest stints away from the field.

Los Angeles will want to get Kershaw back as soon as possible to anchor an already depleted starting rotation. As the Dodgers battle the San Diego Padres and the San Fransisco Giants for the division crown, the three-time Cy Young winner will be a crucial piece of the puzzle.