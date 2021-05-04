Clayton Kershaw Made Tough History With Start Today

After a scorching start to the 2021 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have cooled down by losing seven of their last 10 games. Their struggles continued Tuesday afternoon.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who faced off against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, lasted just one inning on the mound. He threw 39 pitches (the most he’s ever thrown in one inning throughout his career) and gave up four runs.

It’s only the second time Kershaw has allowed four runs in an inning. He gave up five to the Nationals all the way back in 2008, his rookie season. Kershaw also struggled to find his control, walking Javier Baez, who came into Tuesday’s game with just one walk all season long.

The Dodgers are in a major funk, and it looks like it’s spread its way to Kershaw. It was an ugly outing from the veteran on Tuesday. His one-inning performance is the shortest of his MLB career.

Clayton Kershaw's day is over after one inning. It's the shortest start of his major-league career. — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) May 4, 2021

Clayton Kershaw's 1st inning today at Wrigley Field included … … walking Javier Báez, who had just one walk entering today's game … throwing 39 pitches, the most he's ever thrown in the 1st inning of any game (previous: 37 on 8/28/08) — Jason Catania (@JayCat11) May 4, 2021

From @ESPNStatsInfo: This is only the 2nd time in Clayton Kershaw's career that he's allowed 4 runs in the first inning; he allowed 5 1st inning runs on August 28, 2008 against the Nationals, during his rookie season. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 4, 2021

It’s not too often we see Clayton Kershaw get bested, especially from a team like the Cubs who’ve struggled at the plate this season. Hopefully this is just an off-day for the Dodgers’ star pitcher.

Kershaw had looked like his typical, dominant self prior to Tuesday’s outing. He was 4-2 with a 2.09 ERA prior to his one inning versus the Cubs.

Luckily for the Dodgers, they have plenty of time to bounce back from a four-run deficit. We’ll have to wait and see if their bats can come alive against the Cubs and keep Kershaw from tacking on his third loss of the season.