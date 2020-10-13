MLB World Reacts To Clayton Kershaw Game 2 News

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost last night’s Game 1 of the National League Championship Series to the Atlanta Braves 5-1. The hits keep coming for the team, with today’s announcement about Clayton Kershaw.

The Dodgers ace was set to take the mound for an extremely important Game 2 tonight. Moments ago, it was announced that he will not pitch, due to back spasms. Back issues have been a constant for the three-time Cy Young Award winner.

Kershaw turned in an impressive shortened 2020 season, finishing 6-2 with a 2.16 ERA, his best mark since 2016. His WHIP and home runs allowed numbers are also both the best he’s had since 2016, and he struck out 9.6 batters per nine-innings during the regular season.

Playoff struggles are the one major hole in Clayton Kershaw’s resume, inasmuch as the future Hall of Famer has anything to prove as a big league pitcher. It is pretty brutal that he won’t get a chance to help the Dodgers even the series tonight. Ton Gonsolin will make his postseason debut for the Dodgers tonight, after 17 days without a start.

The Dodgers certainly can overcome scratching Clayton Kershaw from his Game 2 start with back issues, but the scramble it causes is very real. They were depending on him and Walker Buehler for innings. That they’re getting only five combined from them in G1 and 2 is problematic. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 13, 2020

Walker Buehler was pretty effective for the Dodgers on Monday, limiting the Braves to one earned run on a first-inning Freddie Freeman home run. The Braves managed to drive up his pitch count though, and he was limited to five innings after hitting the 100-pitch mark.

Brusdar Graterol, Dustin May, and Victor Gonzalez all turned in scoreless performances out of the bullpen, but Blake Treinen struggled mightily, giving up three runs including the deciding score in just a third of an inning.

Clayton Kershaw is the only #Dodgers starter to record an out in the 6th inning or later this postseason. It's paramount that Gonsolin pitch reasonably deep into Game 2; Julio Urías is likely unavailable out of the pen because he's the logical Game 3 starter. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 13, 2020

PECOTA sees the Dodgers chances drop by about 7 percentage points (60.4 to 53.5) with the switch from Kershaw to Gonsolin for Game 2. — Cronk is good. (@cdgoldstein) October 13, 2020

Braves at Dodgers betting lines before and after the Kershaw news: Before

Dodgers -160

Braves +150

Total 7.5 After

Dodgers -135

Braves +125

Total 8.5 — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) October 13, 2020

The bright side for the Dodgers is they don’t believe this will cost Kershaw the entire series. He could be set to pitch in Game 3 or 4, depending on how his back improves over the next few days. The fact that teams are playing every day in this accelerated playoffs doesn’t help matters though.

Source: #Dodgers are optimistic Clayton Kershaw will be ready to start by NLCS Game 4 — and possibly even Game 3 if his back improves relatively quickly. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 13, 2020

Tony Gonsolin is also no walkover. The 26-year old made nine appearances, with eight starts, this year, posting a 2.31 ERA over 46.2 innings. He posted impressive 0.836 WHIP and 0.4 home runs/9 innings numbers.

Tony Gonsolin will replace Clayton Kershaw (back spasms) as the Dodgers Game 2 starter. He'll face Ian Anderson. Both Gonsolin (No. 82) and Anderson (No. 44) opened the year as Top 💯 prospects. Preseason list: https://t.co/HZMOgQ6WE8 pic.twitter.com/sY1FMJqZ6i — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) October 13, 2020

Clayton Kerhsaw = 1.4 fWAR

Tony Gonsolin = 1.8 fWAR It's great any time you don't have to face Kershaw but it's not like we're getting some AAAA scrub in his place https://t.co/HNoOrK5mia — Doc Herbert (@BravesHerbert) October 13, 2020

Teams started figuring Gonsolin out a bit more as the season wore on, but there are definitely far worse emergency starter options out there. He has a chance to really introduce himself to the baseball world on a huge stage tonight.

First pitch of Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves is at 6:05 p.m. ET on FS1.