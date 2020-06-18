Clayton Kershaw Releases Statement On What’s Happening In America

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is the latest athlete to speak out regarding the ongoing protests and social unrest in America.

Kershaw released a statement on Twitter this afternoon. In it, he mentioned the anniversary of Juneteenth tomorrow and expressed support for Black Lives Matter.

“Tomorrow is Juneteenth–the day that marks the abolition of slavery in 1865. And yet today our Black brothers and sisters are still facing injustices everyday, a reality that spans the history of our country,” Kershaw wrote. “We have to stand up and say something. Change starts with conversations–we have to be willing to listen and learn and enter into tough conversations, both with our Black brothers and sisters and with our white brothers and sisters. Silence won’t cut it.”

Additionally, the three-time Cy Young winner pledged to do his part in making a commitment to improve society and impact social justice.

“I want to listen, I want to learn, I want to do better and be different. I want my kids to be different,” Kershaw said. “Black lives matter and I am committed to taking a stand and affecting change — starting with myself.”

Assuming there is a 2020 season in some form, it will be Kershaw’s 13th as a major leaguer. All have been with the Dodgers.

The big lefty went 16-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 29 appearances (28 starts) in 2019.