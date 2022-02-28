Clayton Kershaw’s Former Teammate Makes Bold Prediction

If and when the MLB lockout is lifted, lefthanded pitcher Clayton Kershaw will become a free agent. A three-time Cy Young winner, Kershaw has spent his entire 14-year career pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It is tough, almost impossible even, to imagine Kershaw playing for another franchise. But apparently one of his former teammates thinks it is a possibility.

In USA TODAY writer Bob Nightengale’s latest notebook, he quotes an anonymous former colleague of Kershaw’s who thinks the 2014 NL MVP will look to finish out his career with the Texas Rangers or retire.

Kershaw is a Dallas, Texas native who attended high school about a half hour away from where the Rangers play in Arlington.

From Bob Nightengale's latest notebook (take that for what it's worth) A former teammate of Clayton Kershaw believes he'll either pitch for the Rangers or retire pic.twitter.com/3FuKy821Ha — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) February 28, 2022

Now, to be clear, Nightengale’s reporting record is a little spotty, but it does seem feasible that the Rangers would want to bring Kershaw in. After all, before the lockout, they committed big money to his Dodgers’ teammate, shortstop Corey Seager, as well as infielder Marcus Semien.

Kershaw turns 34 next month and is coming off a 2021 season in which he went 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA in 22 starts. Injuries plagued him during the regular season and kept him out of the playoffs.