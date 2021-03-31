Cleveland Indians Ban 2 Types Of Fan Outfits At Games

With the MLB season just about to start, the Cleveland Indians released an important memo this Wednesday regarding a new ballpark policy.

Cleveland announced that native American headdresses and face paint will be banned from Progressive Field.

“Abusive or inappropriate language or conduct deemed disorderly, unruly or disruptive including inappropriate dress may constitute grounds for ejection or refusal of admission,” the team said in a statement.”This includes headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates America Indian cultures and traditions.”

Fans who refuse to follow these rules for the 2021 season could end up getting ejected from the stadium.

“Inappropriate or offensive images, words, dress or face paint must be covered or removed, and failure to do so may constitute grounds for ejection or refusal of admission.”

This policy will go into effect on April 5, as the Indians will host the Kansas City Royals in their home opener.

.@Indians fans: what to expect when you return to Progressive Field this year ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/k6hrGIGzzn — Jensen Lewis (@JLEWFifty) March 31, 2021

In December, it was announced that the “Indians” name would be retired after the 2021 season. This decision came after Cleveland removed its “Chief Wahoo” logo from its uniforms in 2019.

There’s no frontrunner for Cleveland’s new team name at this moment. Perhaps they’ll go the “Washington Football Team” route while they brainstorm ideas.

As for the new ballpark policy, it really shouldn’t be much of an issue moving forward.