Whoever runs the Cleveland Indians’ team Twitter account is probably looking for stuff to do now that they’ve been eliminated from the MLB postseason.

Still, we’d advise them to find something more productive than tweeting what they did on Sunday. The Indians are getting roasted during an NFL Sunday, and it’s all their fault.

With the Browns leading the Dallas Cowboys 38-14, the Indians’ Twitter account fired off what it thought was a zinger. Ultimately, it backfired.

“Yankees fans are probably having a rough Sunday,” the tweet read. “Let’s go Browns!”

The joke, of course, is that most Yankees fans are Cowboys fans, considering they are the most “popular” and historically successful teams.

Yankees fans are probably having a rough Sunday. Let's go, @Browns! pic.twitter.com/LoCzFdgg17 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) October 4, 2020

The biggest problem with the joke is the fact that the Yankees were the team that knocked the Indians out of the playoffs on Wednesday. New York swept the three-game Wild Card series in two games.

Ironically, the Browns almost gave away a 41-14 lead shortly after this tweet dropped, though they seem to have steadied themselves thanks to Odell Beckham Jr’s late touchdown run.

If they lose though, we know who to blame.