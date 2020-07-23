Cleveland Indians Owner Shares Update On Possible Name Change

There has been a national movement over the last month to remove racist team names and monuments. After all, we’ve seen Washington retire the “Redskins” name and Edmonton abandon the “Eskimos” moniker.

The Cleveland Indians could be the next team in line to change its name. Back in 2018, the team announced that it would remove the Chief Wahoo logo from its uniforms and stadium signs. That was a step in the right direction, but there is still more work left to be done.

In an effort to figure out what to do with the team’s name, Cleveland will consult with Native American groups. Team owner Paul Dolan provided fans with an update on those future meetings, saying “In the coming weeks, we will engage Native American leaders to better understand their perspectives, meet with local civic leaders, and continue to listen to the perceptions of our players, fans, partners and employees.”

Dolan has already met with Terry Francona to discuss potentially changing the team’s name for the first time since 1915. He also said he supports any player that uses their platform to discuss social injustice.

The Indians will play their season opener on Friday night. Players will have the chance to show their support for racial equality both before and during the game.

Unlike other organizations, Cleveland has at least been somewhat proactive when it comes to changing its team name. It’s part of the reason why the franchise doesn’t receive nearly as much criticism as Washington does.

All eyes will be on the Indians this season to see if they’ll change their controversial name.