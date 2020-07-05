The Cleveland Indians have joined the wave of organizations attempting to purge controversy from their name.

On the heels of widespread support for a new name for the Cleveland baseball club, one name is gaining a lot of traction with fans. Over the past few days, the “Cleveland Spiders” have been trending on Twitter and other social media.

Fans have been posting all kinds of cool designs of a new Cleveland logo with a spider theme. Few have been pushing the name as hard as MLB writer Anthony Castrovince, who wrote a lengthy article explaining why it’d be a good idea.

“The merchandising and marketing potential sells itself,” Castrovince wrote. “Progressive Field, which has long been missing the warmness of “The Jake” nickname in official application, becomes “The Web.” Slider could befriend Spider-Man, or some knock-off variation. The scoreboard could show that one scene from “Home Alone” when the Spiders are mounting a rally against their rivals, giving the home club a distinct competitive advantage.”

Why the Cleveland Indians should become the Cleveland Spiders (in 2,700 words or less): https://t.co/Ztzua64bP4 — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) July 5, 2020

Ok, so a lot of y’all are asking for my #ClevelandSpiders design on caps. I’m starting to look into pricing this, but wanted to ask what color/style you’d be looking for. Dropping 2 polls below this. pic.twitter.com/Txj7WOb2vT — Michael McFarland (@MichaelMcFMusic) July 5, 2020

(Re)Introducing the Cleveland Spiders 🕷 pic.twitter.com/UxWn4MSOaQ — Tom Dakota (@twd1165) July 5, 2020

The original Cleveland Spiders played from 1887 to 1899, winning the National League’s prestigious Temple Cup in 1895. Baseball Hall of Famers Cy Young, Jesse Burkett and Bobby Wallace all got their big breaks with the short-lived franchise.

Unfortunately, the team’s history does come with some baggage. After the ownership sold all of its star players to another team they owned (a conflict of interest), the 1899 Cleveland Spiders went 20-134 – a mark that remains the worst in National League history. The team disbanded shortly afterwards.

Do you think the Cleveland Spiders would be a good replacement for the Indians?