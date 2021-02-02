Colorado Rockies Owner Sums Up The Nolan Arenado Trade

On Monday, the much-publicized Nolan Arenado trade officially went through. The five-time All-Star third baseman is now a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

While Redbirds fans are rejoicing, Colorado Rockies supporters are justifiably livid about the franchise’s decision to trade a premier player in his prime just two years after giving him a massive extension. The deal is a microcosm of the issues impacting MLB today.

If Colorado fans are angry now, well, today’s quote from owner Dick Monfort won’t make them any happier. Asked about the Arenado trade, Monfort said it “brings closure to something that we have been dealing with for over a year.”

Yup, that’s correct. The owner described having one of the best players in baseball on his roster as if it were a massive burden.

Not surprisingly, Monfort is getting blasted for his words on social media.

Arenado made the All-Star Game every season from 2015-19 and has also won multiple Gold Gloves. He’s without question one of the best players in baseball and won’t turn 30 until April. He’s very much still in his prime.

The fact that Colorado couldn’t make it work and had to deal him for pennies on the dollar is a major indictment on the team.