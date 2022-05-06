CT Scan Results Are In For Twins Star Carlos Correa

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 03: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after making a catch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 03, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa suffered a right middle finger injury during Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Correa left Thursday's game after being hit by a pitch in the top of the fifth inning. Moments ago, the team issued an update on his finger injury.

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Correa's CT scan showed no fracture in his middle finger. However, Correa's finger is bruised and sore.

Correa is clearly pleased with the results from his CT scan, tweeting, "Thank you Lord."

It's unclear how long Correa will be sidelined with this injury.

Correa, who signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins in March, is hitting .255 with two home runs and 11 RBIs this season.

The Twins have called up Royce Lewis from Triple-A St. Paul. He'll most likely slide right into the starting shortstop role.

Lewis is expected to make his 2022 season debut this Friday night against the Oakland Athletics.