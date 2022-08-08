Cubs Announce Decision On All-Star, Gold Glove Outfielder

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A general view of Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukke brewers on August 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 7-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

We've seen the last of veteran outfielder Jason Heyward in a Chicago Cubs uniform.

On Monday, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer announced that Heyward, who is currently on the injured list, won't be returning to the field this season.

In addition, the Cubs are planning to release the former All-Star before the 2023 season, which is the final one on the eight-year, $184 million pact Heyward signed before the 2016 campaign.

During his time in Chicago, Heyward's offensive production never matched what he did in Atlanta and St. Louis from 2010-15.

Heyward did win two more Gold Gloves with the Cubs, the fourth and fifth of his career, and he was part of the franchise's 2016 World Series championship team, which snapped the infamous "Curse of the Billy Goat."

Heyward turns 33 tomorrow, meaning he could conceivably continue playing elsewhere, if he can get healthy this offseason.