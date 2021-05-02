Cubs Outfielder Carted Off Field After Scary Collision

On Sunday afternoon, the baseball world watched with concern as a scary collision in the outfield left Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ motionless on the field.

Happ attempted to chase down a fly ball, but collided with teammate Nico Hoerner. The latter was able to spring up and try to throw the ball, but Happ remained down on the ground for several minutes.

Initially, it looked like the center fielder wasn’t moving for over a minute. However, he eventually sat up as he was being tended to by a trainer from the Cubs staff.

A rousing round of applause erupted from the crowd when fans finally saw that he was able to move.

Here’s video of the scary play.

Nasty collision between Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ, Happ was carted off the fieldpic.twitter.com/NgbiXveQmP — Starting 9 (@Starting9) May 2, 2021

Happ was stretchered off the field after the scary collision.

Before he left the field in the bottom of the eighth inning, Happ crushed a game-tying three-run home run in the top of the eighth. His homer knotted the game at 12 as runs weren’t exactly difficult to come by.

Hopefully getting carted off was just a precaution for the star outfielder. We’ll have the latest on his health when it becomes available.