Cubs Outfielder Clint Frazier Takes Shots At Yankees

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Clint Frazier #77 of the Chicago Cubs sits in the dugout during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on June 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Before he signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, outfielder Clint Frazier spent over five years with the New York Yankees. Clearly, he didn't enjoy his time in the Bronx.

Since the Cubs are set to face the Yankees this weekend, Frazier spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times about his first year in the Windy City.

‘‘I like it here,’’ Frazier said. ‘‘Certainly don’t miss some of the things over there. And I’m really enjoying the way that this clubhouse has maneuvered. It seems like there’s a lot of guys in here that are just accepting of everyone. And it’s been really good for me.’’

Frazier then detailed why he didn't really like playing for the Yankees.

‘‘And you had to be a cookie-cutter version to be on that team,’’ he explained. ‘‘If not, then you were, like, a really bad distraction, it seemed like. So I don’t miss being told how I had to look for the last five years.’’

During his stint with the Yankees, Frazier had a .239 batting average with 29 homers and 97 RBIs.

Unfortunately for Frazier, he was designated for assignment just a few hours prior to tonight's game. As a result, he won't be able to face his former team.