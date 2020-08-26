1 Cubs Player Has Taken Himself Out Of The Lineup Tonight

The Chicago Cubs will play against the Detroit Tigers tonight, but Jason Heyward will not be in the starting lineup.

Earlier today, NBA players declared they would not play in their playoff games on Wednesday as a means of protesting last weekend’s shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man in Wisconsin. Heyward chose not to play tonight in solidarity with that decision after discussing things with manager David Ross.

Heyward was originally slated to bat sixth and play right field. He’s been replaced in the lineup by Nico Hoerner, who will play second base, while Jason Kipnis, who had first been penciled in at second, will DH.

Kyle Schwarber will move from the DH spot to left field, with Ian Happ, the original left fielder, moving to right field

Cubs will play tonight but Jason Heyward will not after taking himself out of lineup following a talk with David Ross. — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) August 26, 2020

The Milwaukee Brewers voted as a team to not play tonight against the Cincinnati Reds. It should be noted that Heyward reportedly encouraged his teammates to play without him.

Still, it might have been nice if the Cubs showed they had his back by electing not to take the field.

Jason Heyward encouraged his Cubs teammates to play tonight in Detroit. — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) August 26, 2020

MLB and NBA games are not the only ones being boycotted today. The WNBA also made the announcement to cancel all of its games.