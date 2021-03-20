Troubling news has emerged regarding Chicago Cubs minor leaguer Jesus Camargo. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old prospect was charged with possession of drugs.

Camargo was reportedly speeding and swerving in and out of lanes when he was pulled over by the police in Eagle County, Colorado. After he was pulled over, Camargo was asked if there were any drugs in his vehicle. He told the police “no,” according to 9 News in Denver.

Even though Camargo allegedly told the police that he didn’t have any drugs on him, 9 News is reporting that deputies found 21 pounds of meth and over a pound of oxycodone pills in the vehicle.

Police found the drugs in a duffel bag inside Camargo’s car. According to the report, the bag also had a baseball glove, cleats, two green packages and a bag that had $1,000 cash in it.

Camargo was ultimately arrested on four felony charges, which includes distribution and possession of multiple drugs.

As of now, Camargo is still being held in the Eagle County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

The Cubs have not commented on this situation yet. Nonetheless, this obviously isn’t an ideal situation for Camargo or team.

Camargo first joined Chicago’s organization in December of 2014. He last played for the Cubs’ High-A affiliate in Myrtle Beach.