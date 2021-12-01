Cubs Reportedly Pushing For Major Free Agency Signing

The Chicago Cubs haven’t made a huge splash yet in free agency. That could change very soon considering the front office is in talks with one of the top pitchers remaining on the market.

Cubs radio host Matt Spiegel was first to report the team’s interest in right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman has already confirmed that report.

Stroman, 30, is coming off a really strong season with the New York Mets. He finished the year with a 3.02 ERA and 158 strikeouts.

The Cubs’ starting rotation is in need of some firepower, so signing Stroman would be a huge acquisition heading into the 2022 season.

Cubs are in serious talks with Marcus Stroman @mattspiegel670 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 1, 2021

Stroman made it clear a few days ago that he was not going to re-sign with the Mets. He called out the franchise in a series of tweets.

“I would love to be back on the squad next year,” Stroman wrote. “I’ve proven that I can pitch in NY…others usually crumble under that New York pressure. However, I know a source who says the front office rather the other pitchers on the market. I’m going to dominate wherever I end up!”

Stroman revealed that the “source” is himself. A day after he fired off those tweets, the Mets signed Max Scherzer to a lucrative contract. That pretty much slammed the door shut on Stroman’s return to New York.

If the Cubs sign Stroman for the 2022 season, they’ll receive a highly-motivated pitcher who is still in the prime of his career.