Curt Schilling Deleted His Twitter Account After Bubba Wallace Comment

Former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling found himself in the headlines this week for his recent comments on NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. As you’d expect, it has to do with the noose that was spotted in Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega.

The FBI recently concluded its investigation, saying Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. Oddly enough, the noose has been in that particular garage stall since the fall of 2019.

Wallace released a statement on this matter, saying “I want to thank my team, NASCAR and the FBI for acting swiftly and treating this as a real threat. I think we’ll gladly take a little embarrassment over what the alternatives could have been.”

Schilling isn’t buying this story from Wallace, as the former All-Star reportedly called this situation “Jussie Smollett version 2.0.” He also took a shot at those reporting on this dilemma, saying “Where is the media recanting their idiocy?”

Shortly after Schilling fired off these controversial tweets, his Twitter account was no longer available for people to view.

Curt Schilling deletes Twitter account after reportedly comparing Bubba Wallace situation to Jussie Smollett https://t.co/HnDn1Ap38n pic.twitter.com/lgpzR5c0sh — WEEI (@WEEI) June 24, 2020

For those that don’t remember, Smollett was charged with a felony for filing a false police report. He allegedly staged a fake hate crime in Chicago.

This incident really isn’t similar to what’s currently going on with NASCAR. Wallace is still unfortunately receiving backlash for something that isn’t his fault.

It’s been a dark month for the sports world, but hopefully we can all come together as one in the near future.