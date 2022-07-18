Curt Schilling Speaks Out On Brittney Griner: MLB World Reacts

BOSTON - OCTOBER 16: Curt Schilling of the Boston Red Sox throws out the first pitch of game five of the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2008 MLB playoffs at Fenway Park on October 16, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

While most of the sports world is anxiously awaiting Brittney Griner's hopeful return to the United States, one former MLB star feels differently.

Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling believes that the WNBA star should pay the price for breaking another country's laws.

Griner was arrested at a Russian airport for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her luggage.

"I know this may seem like a stretch," the 55-year-old said. "But something like 300 million people understand 'OBEY THE F***ING LAW', why is that such a challenge?"

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"I wonder would he have the same views if that were his grandmother, mother , wife , daughter , niece or any other female that was close to him," one fan tweeted.

"Now ask him about the grandma serving 60 days for the insurrection that conservatives are so up in arms about," another fan added.

"I'm going to come back to the comments and quotes later. This will be good," one fan added.

Griner remains in Russian custody, though her case is ongoing.