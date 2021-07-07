Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.

Matsuzaka was a six-time All-Star in the NPB from the start of his career in 1999 through his move to the MLB. He led the league in strikeouts four times, wins three times, and ERA twice. In 2001, he won the Elki Sawamura Award, the NPB equivalent of the Cy Young.

The Red Sox paid over $51 million for the rights to negotiate with Matsuzaka, beating out both the New York Yankees and Mets, and the Texas Rangers. He went on to sign a six-year, $52 million deal with the team.

Matsuzaka wound up having an up-and-down MLB career, with a tremendous 2008 season towards the start. He was a member of the 2007 World Series champion Red Sox, and wound up in the league from 2007-14, finishing with a two-year stint with the Mets. He returned to Japan, playing for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, Chunichi Dragons, and finally, a return to his first team, the Saitama Seibu Lions, for whom he is wrapping up his playing career.

Daisuke Matsuzaka has struggled to come back from cervical spine surgery conducted in 2020. Manager Hisanobu Watanabe told Kyodo News that the legendary Japanese pitcher is upset that it will ultimately cause his retirement.

“At the moment Daisuke is not in perfect shape, physically or mentally. After he pulls himself together…he should be able to speak his mind in a press conference.”

Injuries also played a major part in Dice-K failing to live up to the hype in the MLB.

In 2008, he posted an 18-3 record for the Red Sox, with a 2.90 ERA. He received AL Cy Young consideration that year, ultimately finishing fourth behind Cleveland Indians starter Cliff Lee. He’d pitch 296 total innings for Boston over the next four seasons, with an ERA of over 5.50.

His numbers improved in limited time with the Mets from 2013-14, but he elected to return to Japan. In 2018, Dice-K made his seventh NPB All-Star Game, 12 years after his last. That year, he won the NPB’s “Best Comeback Prize.”

